– To be constructed by Grifols Engineering, a global standard-bearer in the development and building of advanced production facilities for the healthcare and biotechnology industries

– The plant will be operational in 2024 and will produce 5.5 million intravenous solutions (IV) bags yearly for the plant’s owner, Dozie and Dozie’s Pharma Nig Ltd., a leading distributor of healthcare products in Nigeria and neighboring countries

– Grifols recently marked a milestone in Africa through a key strategic partnership with the government of Egypt to develop plasma-derived medicines and enhance the region’s self-sufficiency in these treatments

BARCELONA, Spain, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P NASDAQ: GRFS), a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines and provider of technologies and services for hospitals, clinics and compounding centers, today announced it will establish an intravenous (IV) solutions production plant in Nigeria for Dozie and Dozie’s Pharma Nig Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare products in the country and surrounding region.

When completed in 2024 in southeast Nigeria, the manufacturing installation’s initial phase will produce as many as 5.5 million intravenous solutions bags yearly to be used in hospitals and other healthcare institutions in Nigeria and other African countries.

Grifols Engineering, with broad global experience building advanced, specialized production facilities for the healthcare and biotechnology sectors, will design the plant and provide clean rooms and process equipment. Sufficient capacity will be incorporated to enable the doubling of output to meet the expected growth in demand.

“Grifols is extremely pleased to be selected by Dozie and Dozie’s Pharma for a state-of-the-art IV solutions manufacturing plant to enhance healthcare delivery in Nigeria and Western Africa,” said Daniel Fleta, Grifols Chief Industrial Officer.

“This plant is the latest demonstration of our ongoing commitment to provide high-quality medicines and healthcare solutions to meet the growing needs of the region,” stated Chidi Dozie, CEO of Dozie and Dozie’s Pharma Nig Ltd., which currently distributes Grifols plasma-derived therapies.

Grifols strengthened its presence in Africa when in November 2020 it entered into a key strategic alliance with the government of Egypt to develop the local market for plasma-derived therapies, including the opening of 20 plasma centers and the construction of a plasma fractionation plant and a purification and fill-and-finish plant. Africa will benefit from this advanced infrastructure aimed at strengthening regional self-sufficiency in hemoderivatives.

The company has also designed and established a plasma collection center and modular laboratories in Liberia as part of efforts to combat Ebola, and is completing an IV solutions plant it designed and equipped in Morocco.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols’ economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company’s class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

About Dozie and Dozie’s Pharma Nig Ltd.

With headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, Dozie and Dozie’s Pharm Nig. Ltd is an award-winning company established in 1990. It was formed with a clear mission of making research-driven specialty medicines available to clients in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. Its focus has been on the importation of medicines in various areas including oncology and immunology, among others. Due to the huge success of this business, the company is progressing towards total exclusivity for these specialised drugs in almost all the tertiary hospitals, corporate hospitals, and the top private clinics and government institutions and agencies. For more information, please visit www.dozieanddoziespharm.com.ng

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The facts and figures contained in this report that do not refer to historical data are “future projections and assumptions”. Words and expressions such as “believe”, “hope”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “will seek to achieve”, “it is estimated”, “future” and similar expressions, insofar as they relate to the Grifols group, are used to identify future projections and assumptions. These expressions reflect the assumptions, hypotheses, expectations and predictions of the management team at the time of writing this report, and these are subject to a number of factors that mean that the actual results may be materially different. The future results of the Grifols group could be affected by events relating to its own activities, such as a shortage of supplies of raw materials for the manufacture of its products, the appearance of competitor products on the market, or changes to the regulatory framework of the markets in which it operates, among others. At the date of compiling this report, the Grifols group has adopted the necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of these events. Grifols, S.A. does not accept any obligation to publicly report, revise or update future projections or assumptions to adapt them to events or circumstances subsequent to the date of writing this report, except where expressly required by the applicable legislation. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of the following Spanish legislation: Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving recast text of Securities Market Law; Royal Decree Law 5/2005, of 11 March and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November, and any regulations developing this legislation. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, or a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. The information included in this document has not been verified nor reviewed by the external auditors of the Grifols group.

