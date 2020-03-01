Groot Aub JSS thrills with athletics championships

After the absence of two years, Groot Aub Junior Secondary School in Khomas Region held their athletics championships on Saturday for Under 15 (U-15), U-17 and U-19 age groups.

The championships that had the spectators, most of them parents on their toes saw Elsa Petrus (Junior Victrix Lodurum), Juninho Snyders (Junior Victor Lodurum), Roux-Che Claasen (Senior Victrix Lodurum) and Zinedine Willemse (Senior Victor Lodurum) won the prestigious award.

Petrus won the 1 500 metres(m) and 400m run, while she came second in the 100m sprint in the Girls U-15 category, while Snyders scooped the 100m, 200m and 400m items for Boys U-15.

The impressive Claasen had no match in the Girls U-19 category after she made a clean slate for the 100, 200 and 400m sprints, while Willemse won the Boys U-19 1 500 and 100m runs.

Other winners include Herolise Van Wyk who scooped the 100 and 200m sprints for the U-15 girls, while Jeromino Koch won the 1 500 m run.

In the U-17 girl's category, Maria Khawaxas won the 1 500m, while Bianca Abrahams won the 400 and 200 m sprints, with Lekisha Van Rooi winning the 100m sprint.

Ricardo Isaacks,1 500m and 100m, Morris !Gaeb, 400m, and Brayton Stumpfe, 200m, were the other winners in the boys U-17 category, while the girls U-19 saw Maria Shivute winning the 1 500m and Sylvano Pieterse, 400m and Denzil So-|A abeb, 200m were the boys winners in the U-19 age group.

In the field items, Mentoline Hansen won the girls long jump, while Lee-Roy and #450;Aiaseb winning the boys category.

The boys U-17 category was won by Collin Kwere who jumped an impressive 4m, 95 centimetres.

The first-place winners in the track items were awarded gold medals, while the field item winners received medals.

Speaking to Nampa after the event, principal of the school, Isak De Groot said it was a memorable day for the learners and school personnel at large.

Today will go down as one of the best days of the school this year although as we see parent-involvement was not satisfactory. I urge on parents to support their children in extra-curricular activities as sports stimulates a person's brain, De Groot remarked.

De Groot thanked everyone that made the event possible through sponsoring the medals and certificates.

A big thank you to our sponsors for the medals and certificates. We need everyone to plough back into the community and I call on corporates within Aub to be part of such events, he concluded.

