Groot Aub residents call for increased police presence

Groot Aub residents have called on the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) to increase its presence in their constituency as crime levels are increasing.

The residents made this call during a meeting between NamPol Khomas Regional Commander, Commissioner David Indongo, with community members and civic leaders of Groot Aub on Saturday.

The meeting, which was attended by over 30 community members, Khomas NamPol Regional leadership; City Police representatives; Windhoek Rural Constituency Councillor, Piet Adams and community leaders, took place at the Groot Aub Primary School.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Hendrik Olivier of NamPol Khomas Region, domestic violence, business break-ins and theft were the highest reported crimes in Groot Aub for 2022.

“Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was reported 44 times and other assaults such as threatening, common and indecent were reported 67 times in the previous year,” he said.

Domestic violence was reported 38 times, with business break-ins and theft being reported 54 and 64 times respectively.

A total of 51 Stock theft cases were reported, while other crimes such as crimen injuria, malicious damage to property, fraud, obstructing a police officer executing official duties, defamation of character or any other crime were reported 148 times at the Groot Aub Police Station.

NamPol Khomas Regional Commander Commissioner, David Indongo, attributed the high number of crimes to a lack of resources.

“There are many vacancies in the region compared to actual manpower in the Khomas region. We need 3858 police officers in the region. Currently, there are 1 408 positions filled, while 2 450 still need to be occupied. The vacancies are more than the actual police strength currently,” Indongo said.

At the same occasion, Adams called on the NamPol to improve service delivery in the Groot Aub settlement amid a rise in criminal activities.

Adams said the Groot Aub Police Station was understaffed as the settlement has an estimated population of more than 15 000 to 20 000 (from 6 000 in the last census) inhabitants, which makes the work of the law enforcers difficult.

He called for the upgrading of the police station, the establishment of holding cells and the building of proper accommodation for the police officers.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency