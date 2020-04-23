Grootfontein Correctional officer allegedly commits suicide while on duty

A sergeant correctional officer at the Grootfontein Prisons died instantly on Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot himself in the head with service pistol while on duty.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the deceased has been identified as the 35-year-old Genot Victor Cloete.

His close relatives have been informed of his death, she added.

“Cloete reported for duty at about 06h00 on Wednesday morning, and barely 45 minutes after, at 06h45, he allegedly committed suicide while in the facility of the correctional service,” Mbeha said.

Cloete did not leave behind a suicide note, and no foul play is suspected so far, she said.

An inquest docket has been opened at the Grootfontein Police Station.

Source: Namibia Press Agency