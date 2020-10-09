Grootfontein municipality’s finance executive resigns

The Grootfontein Municipality’s finance executive who is accused of paying out over N.dollars 768 000 to a contractor without council approval in 2019, has resigned.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grootfontein Municipality, Kisco Sinvula in an interview with Nampa on Thursday confirmed Ileni Hainghumbi’s resignation.

“Yes I can confirm his resignation which he tendered on 01 October 2020 with a 30-day notice period,” said Sinvula.

Hainghumbi’s nearly 10-year tenure at the municipality will come to an end on 31 October this year.

The municipality’s management committee at its monthly meeting on Monday accepted his resignation, Sinvula said.

The CEO stated that details related to charges laid against Hainghumbi for allegedly processing more than N.dollars 768 000 in payments to a contractor which did not complete a land servicing project at Grootfontein in December 2018, remains a confidential matter of the municipality.

The municipality in January 2019 suspended Hainghumbi for nearly five months with full pay for allegedly defying the orders of the municipality which instructed him not to pay the money to the contractor.

Source: Namibia Press Agency