Grootfontein pensioners receive Christmas gifts from the municipality

More than 1 000 pensioners at Grootfontein received food parcels as Christmas gifts from the municipality at the Omulunga Sports Stadium on Tuesday morning.

The newly elected Grootfontein Mayor, Lovisa Iyambo, in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said a total of 1 000 food parcels were prepared for the pensioners.

Iyambo said the parcels contained uncooked macaroni, rice, sugar, biscuits, tea bags, coffee and soaps among other essentials.

“The parcels were purchased by the municipality with the mayoral fund of N.dollars 35 000,” she said.

Iyambo added that the event has become an annual social activity of the Grootfontein Municipality for the pensioners residing in town.

Grootfontein municipality’s management committee chairperson, Victor Shandjuka, was also present at the event and told this news agency that pensioners are resourceful people in any society, therefore, they deserve to be respected and taken care of by all young people.

Three other local authority councillors – Thalita Garises, Elizabeth Kastoor and Johanna Fillemon and their chief executive officer, Kisco Sinvula also assisted in the distribution of the food parcels to the pensioners.

Speaking on behalf of the other pensioners, 78-year-old Salote Geises thanked the mayor and her team for the Christmas gifts.

“Most of us have grandchildren at our houses, therefore, with these food parcels, I think we will have a great Christmas this year with them,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency