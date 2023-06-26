Group canvasses support for prevention of illicit drugs

Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an Abuja based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has called on the public to support preventive measures aimed at stemming illicit drug abuse in Nigeria.

Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SOHI said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja “on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit drugs held by the UN Office for Drug and Crime (UNODC)”.

The theme of the event is “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.”

She said that the importance of identifying and closing the supply chain of illicit drugs was to drastically tackle the abuse and use.

She also called on parents and guardians to always monitor their wards and the company they keep, especially the adolescents in order to deny them access to illicit drugs.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to mix with youths and get to know the codes that young people use for describing various drugs, in order to checkmate them.

“Furthermore, drug addicts should not be thrown out of the house, because of the tendency to steal, but should be sent to rehabilitation centres.

“Moreover, addicts and reformed addicts should be shown as much love as possible while their battered ego should be restored, so that they do not backslide.

“The World Drug Report provides a global overview of the supply and demand of opiates, cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine-type stimulants and new psychoactive substances (NPS), as well as their impact on health.

“It highlights, through improved research and more precise data, that the adverse health consequences of drug use are more widespread than previously thought,” she said.

The Culture Advocate reiterated the need to improve on preventive measures, saying that drug abuse had adverse effects on the youths.

She described the youths as national heritage who must be preserved and saved from any form of destruction or stigma.

Ikokwu said: “According to the UNODC, nearly 200 million people are using illicit drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, hallucinogens, opiates and sedative hypnotics worldwide.”

She explained that the figure was not only alarming but a dangerous pointer to potential victims of mental and medical ill health.

Ikokwu enjoined relevant stakeholders to collectively save the future of the country by aggressively preventing drug abuse among Nigerians.

NAN reports that in December 1987, the UN General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

“The UN is determined to help create an international society free of drug abuse.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria