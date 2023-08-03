Group tasks Tinubu on modular, local refineries

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), has urged President Bola Tinubu to revive the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries to ensure local refining of petrol.

Mr Jator Abido, the National Coordinator of the council, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Abido said that granting more modular refineries’ licenses would also ensure self-sufficiency in the energy sector as well as empower Nigerians.

He added that with the hardship caused by the removal of subsidy on petrol and the soaring prices of refined products, the revival of Port Harcourt and Warri refineries were critical priorities.

“With the potential to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities, the region stands to gain greatly from the resumption of operations in these refineries.

“It is also our hope that Modular Refining licenses, if granted, will drive local content within the oil and gas sector, promoting self-sufficiency in the energy sector and empowering Nigerians.

“For a very long time, seaports and inland waterways from the region have been abandoned in favour of the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos.

‘’This has slowed down development of the country and the region in particular especially as port operations create direct and indirect jobs as well as other spillover effects on the economy,’’ he said.

Abido added: “The commencement of operations in Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar, Warri, Koko and other seports in the region will unlock economic potentials of Nigeria and contribute extensively to the region’s growth.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria