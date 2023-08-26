GTI boss tasks sports minister on partnership with private sector

Abubakar Lawal, the Group Managing Director (GMD), GTI Asset Management and Trust Ltd., has charged Sen. John Enoh, the minister of sports development, to collaborate with corporate bodies to develop sports.

Lawal gave the charge in a statement by Andrew Ekejiuba, Head of Media & Publicity, GTI/TNFF, released in Lagos.

Lawal said it was important to provide a safe and conducive environment for sports to thrive in the country.

“GTI is willing and fully ready to collaborate with the new sports minister to harness the potential in Nigeria’s sports industry.

“The country is blessed with talented sportsmen and women at the grassroots, but how to unearth these future superstars remains a herculean task, which must be surmounted,” said Lawal.

He said GTI had already taken up the NPFL project with the aim of making the Nigerian football league a thriving and transparent business enterprise.

“GTI as strategic partner to the NPFL will ensure that our football is restructured and repositioned in line with international best practices, and our efforts are already bearing fruits.

“I want to congratulate Sen. Owan-Enoh on his appointment, and we hope he hits the ground running because of the enormous challenges facing the sports ecosystem.

“I pray with the support of Corporate Nigeria and other well-meaning stakeholders, the new sports minister should be able to take Nigerian sports to enviable heights,” he said.

Lawal, reiterated GTI’s commitment towards its partnership with the management of the league.

“We’ll continue to work closely with the newly inaugurated Board of the Nigeria Premier League led by Gbenga Elegbeleye towards a seamless execution of the upcoming season,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria