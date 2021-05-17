Guardians FC maintains top spot at Okahandja Football League

Okahandja football league has yet again produced dramatic fixtures over the weekend as the Guardians football club maintained its spot, after defeating arch-rivals Okahandja FC by three goals to two.

The weekend also saw California and Legends FC recording first victories with Young Fresh climbing to the second spot with two points adrift from Guardians FC 15 points by thrashing Okakambe FC by 5-0.

Califonia FC en route to its first victory also recorded a 5-0 win over Battle Boys FC on Saturday at the Nau-Aib stadium. Legends FC defeated Mikra FC by 1-0 in one of Sunday fixtures.

Other weekend fixtures also saw the Northern United winning streak coming to an end at the hands of Smokel Boys, a game they dominated but lost by 2-0, thus also being Smokel Boys second victory.

The weekend further saw Dollar United and Oshako FC playing to 2-2 draw while Ora Eleven and Oshetu United produced four goals apiece in the game where eight goals were scored.

Wesley !Owoseb of the Okahandja FC is the league top goal-scorer with nine goals followed by Kavene Likuwa of Oshako FC with six goals after round five of the league fixtures.

Formed this year, the Okahandja football league is 100 per cent community-owned, consisting of 14 teams to promote their own future stars while at the same time keeping the youth busy and entertained, league chairperson Lee Hangula said.

He also told Nampa on Monday that there are plans to lobby for more sponsors in order to professionalise the league.

Source: Namibia Press Agency