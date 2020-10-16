GWM Announces First Launch Markets and More Safety Features for the New POER Pickup

The new POER pickup will boast additional intelligent safety features. Positioned as a new generation intelligent and safety pickup for consumers around the world, POER’s main competitive advantage lies in the integration and adoption of more intelligent safety technology. By providing users with more intelligent driving experience, GWM seeks to make the POER a new power in the mainstream pickup market.

In addition to the previously announced Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) features, the POER will also be equipped with Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA). These market-leading advanced driving assistance features represent the latest intelligent driving assistance technology, not only improving convenience but also strengthening overall safety. The specific configurations for each market’s model will be announced by each market respectively.

GWM recently announced its transformation from a Chinese automobile company to a global mobility technology company. From technological innovation in R&D to consistently upgrading manufacturing capabilities, GWM is comprehensively enhancing all aspects of production to make high quality, technologically superior products.

GWM’s global POER pickup model is manufactured at its Chongqing factory, which was put into production in 2019 as GWM’s fifth full-process production base. It is also a smart factory, boasting smart manufacturing, smart logistics and digital operations to achieve an intelligent information system that coordinates R&D, production, supply, sales, human resources, finances, and materials. The factory’s welding workshop possesses 98 welding robots with an automation rate of 100%. Meanwhile, the stamping workshop’s two large-scale automatic high-speed stamping continuous production lines feature the function of one-key Auto Die Change (ADC). The Set Parts Supply (SPS) and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) system in assembly workshop has achieved a 70% automation rate. By applying Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and other systems, the factory has also implemented production planning coordination, creative process control, quality management, equipment management, supply chain coordination, information collection and equipment integration, fully realizing intelligent manufacturing.

