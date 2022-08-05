Hainuca looking forward to future competitions

Namibia’s 100 metre (m) sprinter, Gilbert Hainuca has said despite his participation in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games not going according to plan, he is still hopeful of improving his performance.

The sprinter, who qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m event on Tuesday with one of the seven fastest times, missed a chance to represent his country in the final after finishing sixth in the semi-finals Wednesday evening.

In an interview with Nampa after the race, Hainuca said he had a bad start in the semi-finals and it cost him a spot in the final.

“The race didn’t go as I planned. I had a bad start, but I am now looking forward to the next one… from now on I plan to run faster times,” he said.

Hainuca, who has a personal best time of 10.14 seconds, ran 10.31 seconds in the heats of the 100m, while in the semi-finals he ran 10.29 seconds. The fastest man in the semi-final heats was Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, who clocked a time of 10.02 seconds.

The Namibian sprinter added that this is the first time in his athletic career that he has competed until August in a season.

“I usually compete until May or June then my season ends, but going until this far in a season is something my body still needs to get used to as this is now the new way of competing,” he said.

Hainuca stated that as preparation for the upcoming season he had plans of competing in Europe.

“My coach had plans for us to have some races in Europe and I hope it goes according to plan,” he said, adding that in 2023 he will start competing fully in 200m events.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency