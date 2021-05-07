Hamutenya appointed as Kavango West health director

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has appointed Fransiska Hamutenya as the Director of Health in the Kavango West Region.

Prior to her appointment on 26 April this year, the region was served by the Kavango East regional health directorate.

Hamutenya who concluded a five-day orientation programme at Rundu told Nampa in an interview on Friday she will set up the region’s management team and programme managers, which is crucial in strengthening service delivery to the inhabitants of the region.

She said one of the priority areas she will focus on is the development of rural infrastructure and the appointment of more personnel within her office as she is currently the only staff member.

She further said she will focus on the completion of the Nkurenkuru State Hospital as the region currently heavily relies on the Kavango East Region.

Hamutenya worked as a junior social worker in the MoHSS and served as deputy director for rural services in the planning and development directorate of the Kavango West Regional Council.

