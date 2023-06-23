Handball World Cup: Angola lose in regular phase

Angola’s national junior men's handball team lost 32-33 to Japanese counterpart this Friday in the last game of group D of the regular phase of the 24th World Cup Co-organised by Greece and Germany.

The Angolan team, who were winning 17-14 at half-time, failed to put up spirited fight against the opponent and ended up suffering the third defeat in the event.

In the first round, Angola lost to Faroe Islands 34-21 and another defeat with Spain 34-28

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)