Hangana Abalone signs recognition agreement with Nafau

Ohlthaver and List (O&L) Group subsidiary and Hangana Seafood last week signed a new recognition and procedural

agreement with the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) for Hangana Abalone based in Luderitz.

In a media statement by O&L Group availed to Nampa on Monday, Hangana Seafood Human Capital Manager, Bianca Muller said the agreement will

ensure that the relationship between management of Hangana Abalone and its employees can resolve workplace industrial relation matters in an

amicable way.

On his part as quoted by the statement, NAFAU branch organiser, Moses Ruben, at the signing ceremony allegedly said the agreement will pave the

way for workers to be represented equitably and to provide a meaningful service to the union members.

“The Union and its members are happy to have reached an agreement and will support all endouvers by the company in accordance with the

recognition agreement,” said Ruben.

The agreement affects 14 Hangana Abalone employees.

Source: Namibia Press Agency