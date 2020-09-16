Hangana employees abandon NAFAU, join NFI

Hangana Seafood employees on Tuesday ended their 20 year-representation with the Namibia Food and Allied Workers’ Union (NAFAU) after signing a new recognition agreement with the Namibia Fishing Industries and Fisherman Workers Union (NFI).

NFI is an independent trade union affiliated with the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (TUCNA), which will represent both land-based and seagoing employees of Hangana Seafood.

Shop steward of the Hangana Seafood employees, Eliakim Shihuya told the media here that the change of unions was necessitated by a strong need for a more successful representation.

“One of the other reasons we decided to join a new union was to show solidarity with one of our branch managers who got dismissed from his position under NAFAU and later joined NFI. With him, we are assured that we will be in good hands as he is a fighter,” Shihuya noted.

He further said the employees are certain that working conditions under NFI will improve.

The agreement between Hangana Seafood and NFI was signed under Labour Act No. 11 of 2007.

Olthaver and List Group Employee Relations Manager, Nelson Muhepa said a lot of effort has been made to create and finalise the new document which will help guide the group in terms of maintaining a relationship with the union in the interest of the employees.

“The document also aims to promote sound employee labour relations within the company and we therefore trust that it will enhance the working conditions of Hangana Seafood employees,” Muhepa noted.

NFI president Daniel Imbili noted that the event is a milestone in the history of Namibian fishing.

“We hope the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources in the near future will look with a different attitude and take note of all investments Hangana is ploughing back into Namibia, as can be seen on the new factory to be completed soon,” he stated.

Imbili further added that NFI also takes note of the difficult times Namibia in general is going through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the union will ensure that these employees no longer work in isolation and rather have them working as partners in terms of profit sharing, depending on the availability of total allowable catches.

Hangana Seafood is a subsidiary of the Olthaver and List Group of Companies.

Source: Namibia Press Agency