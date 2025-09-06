Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework



Mariental: The National Upstream Petroleum Unit held an engagement with the Hardap community to discuss the National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy at the regional council chambers in Mariental on Friday. In his welcoming remarks, Hardap Region Governor Riaan McNab explained the purpose of the consultation.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the president’s advisor and deputy head of the Petroleum Upstream Unit, Carlo McLeod, further explained that insights from local communities gained during this consultation will help shape the final policy framework. He emphasised that the policy, already approved by Cabinet, is the national framework designed to ensure that Namibian people, their businesses, and their communities benefit directly from the country’s petroleum resources.





‘This consultation is your platform. Your voices, your ideas, and your concerns will shape the final policy,’ McLeod stated. He further elaborated on the government’s commitment to ensure oil companies employ Namibians, train and develop the youth, source goods and services from Namibian businesses, and transfer knowledge and technology to citizens.





McLeod specified that employment will be provided to Namibians, especially young people, women, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The policy will also mandate that services like catering, transport, and accommodation be sourced locally, thereby creating local business opportunities.





McLeod concluded that the Local Content Policy is a safeguard to fight poverty, build skills, provide employment, and create businesses, ensuring everyone has a fair chance to benefit from Namibia’s petroleum wealth.

