Hardap Region ready to celebrate Heroes’ Day

Governor of the Hardap Region, Salomon April has stated that by Thursday afternoon, all preparations will be complete for Friday’s Heroes’ Day commemoration in Mariental.

April disclosed this information to Nampa in an interview on Thursday, stating that by Wednesday night, 95 per cent of all logistics and arrangements were in place, and that the venue would be ready for the reception by 18h30 on Thursday.

“Of the 14 regions, it has been determined that the Hardap Region is the only one that can host this very significant historical event in the Namibian people’s march to freedom. Everyone in the region is thrilled that they have been selected to host this extremely important event,” April said.

He said that after many years of feeling excluded from national events, the people of the Hardap Region “finally feel as though they are a part of Namibia”.

According to April, any issues that may have arisen in the lead-up to hosting the event will have no bearing on the day’s activities.

“Regarding what has been put out there for public consumption or backlash, I am extremely reticent to make a statement. Consequently, I can confidently assert that everyone is back on board and that everything will proceed as planned,” he said.

He was responding to comments made this week by Landless People’s Movement leader, Bernadus Swartbooi, who said the Heroes’ Day celebration had lost its true meaning and urged people to boycott the event.

April said the top four Government officials - the president, vice president, prime minister and deputy prime minister, as well as Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, and political leaders from various regions are expected to attend the event.

He added that they anticipate a large turnout from the residents of the Hardap Region, as over 2 000 people had registered their names at the pick-up locations within the region.

“I am pleased to hear that number. Our people are content. As a result of hosting this event, we are viewed as an equal part of Namibia and as a region with the capacity to host such a large event. For us, it is a feeling of humility,” said the governor.

The Heroes' day commemoration will be held at the Mariental Showgrounds on Friday, with the theme ‘Honouring Our Martyrs’.

Heroes’ Day honours and pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom and independence.

