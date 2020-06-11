Hardap Regional Education Forum established

The Hardap region on Wednesday established its Regional Education Forum members at a meeting held at the Hendrik Witbooi Government Office Park in Mariental effective May 2020 till May 2023.

The meeting attended by regional director of education and 20 members appointed by the minister of education on the ground of special knowledge skill and expertise in educational matters among them representatives of regional and local authority councils, persons representing school boards, recognized associations or unions of teachers, three persons representing bodies of learners, church leaders, private schools and traditional authorities.

Patrick ||Garoëb representing |Hôa|Aran ||Aixa ||Aes Traditional Authority was elected to serve as the chairperson deputised by Kethalise Meyer who serve on the school board of the Jakob Saul Primary School in Stampriet.

Merchia Markus, chairperson of Rehoboth High School board and Local Authority Councillor Jakob Saul were nominated for consideration to serve on the National Advisory Council.

Speaking after his election, ||Garoëb said it is big task bestowed upon him to be part of the education forum in one of the regions with great potential in education.

“I am honoured and humbled by the trust showed by you with this task that is only not mine but ours. With the assistance and concerted efforts from all stakeholders in the region I believe that we will put Hardap back on the top echelons of education in the country,” he said.

He said that education responsibility not only lies in the hands of teachers, but the whole nation and that challenges in the region should be tackled head on.

“I am very hopeful and counting on all of you to make the necessary strides by assisting and listening to each other, share ideas and cooperate and collaborate to offer the best we can. Nevertheless, I foresee a fantastic journey ahead to elevate our region to greater heights. Let us not sit back and fail the inhabitants of the region as it will reflect badly on us,” he concluded.

Regional Education Forum is an organization specifically designed to focus on challenges facing education in the region. It promotes learning that prepares students well for their future profession, which are not only rooted in their society’s view of education, but also derive from their own personal experiences of schooling and discussions in educational forums.

Source: Namibia Press Agency