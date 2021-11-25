Hartzenberg re-elected as Lüderitz mayor

Landless People’s Movement councillor, Anna-Marie Hartzenberg was on Tuesday re-elected as mayor of the Lüderitz Town Council.

In her acceptance speech shared with Nampa on Wednesday, Hartzenberg called on her fellow councillors to work in unity and work towards translating the National Development Plan into an actual economic development plan to achieve a better life for the residents of the town.

“We should, with the same demonstration as during elections, roll up our sleeves for quality, better and faster services. I know that my re-election today is not a personal feat, but a call to action, a call to change the lives of our people for the better, let us together move Lüderitz forward,” she said.

She noted that developing a town is not a small task as it requires the dedication of collective leadership, disciplined administrative leadership, partnership with private companies or stakeholders, participation of local communities and guidance from political leaders.

Hartzenberg further said the town council should prioritise developing an economic transformation policy that will encourage investors to partner with the previously disadvantaged or local small and medium enterprises, noting that the town council is also expected to create a conducive working environment for investors, with the intent to achieve the creation of jobs for the locals.

She also said the town council has to aggressively address the land issue and housing needs and called on councillors to be the catalyst and in partnership with the administrators, find a lasting solution to both problems.

“Let us advance the dignity of our community in terms of serviced land and better housing. Let us engage stakeholders through public-private partnerships to provide affordable housing or to come up with methodologies to resolve these issues,” she urged.

Albertina Ndeshikeya of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) was elected as the chairperson of the management committee, while Phillipus Albertus Balhao also of IPC and Ronnie Ben McKay of the Popular Democratic Movement joined the management committee.

Brigitte Fredericks, Johannes Abraham and Josephine Heita, all from Swapo, are ordinary council members.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency