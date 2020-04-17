Head of Case Management in the Ministry of Health and Social Services today said Namibia has recorded a suspected COVID-19 death

Head of Case Management in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Dr Theo-Ben Kandetu today said Namibia has recorded a suspected COVID-19 death at a Windhoek hospital.

The exact cause of death is however not yet confirmed as test results are awaited.

Kandetu made the announcement at the COVID-19 Information Centre in Windhoek while responding on an alleged suspected COVID-19 death of a person at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek last night.

He confirmed that it is true, that the cause of death is suspected to be COVID-19 but the ministry is still waiting for the results from the Namibia Institute of Pathology which took a sample, but he could not confirm when the results will be available.

He, therefore, urged people not to panic while waiting for the results as the death might have been caused by something else and not necessarily by the virus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency