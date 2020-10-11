Health ministry celebrates older persons’ day at old age home

About 30 elderly people at the Daan Viljoen Old Age Home at Keetmanshoop on Saturday gathered to commemorate the International Day for Older Persons organised by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The International Day of Older Persons was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1990; this year marks the 30th anniversary and was celebrated under the theme ‘Pandemics: Do they change how we address age and ageing?’.

In a speech read on her behalf, Keetmanshoop Mayor Gaudentia Kröhne said healthy ageing emphasises the need for action across multiple sectors and enabling the older people to remain a resource to their families, communities and economies.

“Ageing is a number and does not translate necessary into disease and discomfort – it could be your golden years, the best part of your life when you can live out your passion. Let us embark on this decade of healthy ageing by adopting healthy lifestyles and mindsets which will increase our happiness and quality of life during ageing,” she said.

Kröhne said a longer life brings more opportunities not only for older people and their families but also for society as a whole as more years provide opportunity for new activities such as further education or pursuing a life-long passion.

“Older people contribute in many ways to their families and communities but these opportunities and contribution depend heavily on one factor which is health,” added the mayor.

She went on to say that the year 2020 has seen the emergence of the novel coronavirus that caused an international health crisis and brought the world to a lockdown like never before, adding that older people are confronted with higher risk and policies and interventions must be targeted towards raising awareness of their special needs.

Sharing his experience during the time of COVID-19, Jacobus Orr said the virus affected him as he could not find the little odd jobs he used to do to buy food for himself.

“It was not and still not easy through this time, us the older people we are at risk of getting this virus, we should seek the solution from God and we thank the government for taking care of us the old people,” said the 68-year-old man while urging his fellow mates to follow the health protocols that are in place to keep safe.

At the celebration, First National Bank of Namibia donated N.dollars 3 500 towards the old age home.

Source: Namibia Press Agency