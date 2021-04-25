Health ministry to spend N.dollars 3 billion on salaries during 2021/2022 FY

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will spend N.dollars 3 267 468 000 on salaries during the 2021/2022 financial year.

This is according to Minister of Health Dr Kalumbi Shangula, who submitted his ministry’s budget for the 2021/2022 financial year for deliberation and approval in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The health ministry was allocated over N.dollars 8 billion for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Shangula said at least N.dollars 7 billion will be used on operational expenditure while N.dollars 360 490 000 is reserved for development expenditure.

The ministry for the financial year made provision of over N.dollars 7 billion for its curative and clinical health care services programme and N.dollars 101 million for its public health programme, while N.dollars 39 million is reserved for the health system planning and management programme.

A further N.dollars 22 million is allocated to the developmental social welfare programme, while N.dollars 54 million is allocated to the policy coordination and support programme.

Shangula said last year as a COVID-19 response, the ministry recruited 3 371 staff members of which 1 703 are in permanent positions and 1 668 in temporary positions.

A total of 592 community health workers from nine regions who were unemployed were recruited with COVID-19 funding until the end of September 2021.

“As part of the COVID-19 pandemic response N.dollars 727 million was allocated and utilised according to the costed national COVID-19 preparedness and response plan,” he said.

The minister said during 2020 the ministry managed to increase the ratio of doctors per population from one doctor per 1 920 people to one doctor per 1 837 people, while the ratio for nurses per population also improved from one nurse per 223 people to one nurse per 220 people. For pharmacists, it improved from one pharmacist per 3 536 people to one pharmacist per 2 922 people.

In terms of the ministry’s key programmes to be implemented during the 2021/2022 budget year and beyond, Shangula said the ministry will focus on the recruitment of more health workers, broadening and strengthening of in-patient and out-patient health care services, streamlining the procurement and management of pharmaceutical and related supplies for public health facilities, and combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Namibia Press Agency