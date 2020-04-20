Health workers and other essential service providers in the Engela health district have opposed the opening of the Namibia-Angola borders to allow Angolan nationals to continue receiving medical treatment in Namibia.

They issued a petition on the matter on Friday, opposing the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security’s directive allowing Angolan nationals entry into Namibia for medical treatment during the current COVID-19 lockdown period.

“We are strongly opposing and reject this directive as we believe it absolutely defeats the purpose of the national State of Emergency and lockdown that was declared by our Head of State, Hage Geingob,” their petition reads.

They also believe the directive will lead to a lot of uncontrolled movement of people in and out of the country on a daily basis and pose a major risk for the spread of coronavirus.

“We strongly recommend that this directive be reversed immediately and the borders remain closed until the official lockdown is over,” stated the Engela healthcare providers.

They suggested that healthcare services be provided right at all official border entry points to the Angolans without allowing them entry into Namibia during the lockdown.

Source: Namibia Press Agency