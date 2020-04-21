Health workers’ wellbeing should be prioritised: Sagoe-Moses

Health workers wellbeing should be prioritised during the coronavirus pandemic in order to win the battle, World Health Organisation Country Representative, Dr Charles Moses has said.

Speaking at the COVID-19 information centre here on Monday, Moses said it is important for individual countries to make sure that health workers are not overwhelmed and are equipped with all that is required to win the battle through their service delivery.

“Health workers are confronting the virus therefore it is important that they are given all the necessary equipment needed to win the pandemic. Whatever happens to them during this pandemic it will reflect on everyone,” he noted.

Giving an overview, Moses highlighted that globally there are more than 2.5 million people affected by COVID-19 with over 150 000 deaths, adding that 3000 health practitioners have been affected while 200 died due to COVID-19.

He added that in Namibia 16 health professionals had to observe self-isolation regulations after a doctor tested positive for COVID-19 on 30 March, which included six doctors, five interns and five nurses.

At the same event, Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the Namibian health sector is equipped with adequate capacity to combat COVID-19, in terms of nurses and doctors.

“It is important for the general public to understand the health workers as they work under unconducive environments, therefore it is imperative for people to consider them as ordinary human beings,” he said.

Shangula pleaded with Namibians to meet the health professionals effort by staying at home as per the lockdown regulations, as they are staying at hospitals for everyone.

The country has thus far, recorded 16 COVID-19 confirmed cases with a total of 10 active cases, six recoveries and no deaths.

Source: Namibia Press Agency