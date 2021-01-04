Heavy outbound traffic flow from Erongo as holidays end

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund reported heavy traffic flow of over 900 vehicles per hour on the B2 road between Swakopmund and Usakos by midday on Sunday.

The MVA Fund’s Senior Manager of Accident and Injury Prevention, Sidney Boois told Nampa there was heavy outbound traffic from Swakopmund towards Usakos from 11h00, when about 500 vehicles per hour were recorded.

“It started picking up to almost 1 000 vehicles per hour by 12h00. Looking at the vehicle registration numbers it is people from outside the coast, with most vehicle registrations observed from Windhoek. The traffic is very heavy therefore drivers are really challenged to be patient and to keep a safe following distance,” Boois said.

He further stated that the same vehicle count was recorded on the B1 road where heavy traffic flow was expected from northern Namibia to the southern areas.

“We expect those two routes to have similar traffic flow with heavy traffic flow expected into the B2 route. The holiday is over and most people will resume work on Monday,” Boois noted.

He also said there have been reports of dangerous overtaking and urged motorists to be patient.

“We are covering the B1 and B2 roads to ensure visible traffic policing. When people make these kind of reports we then make midway stops and warn drivers who have been reported to us,” Boois stated.

MVA Fund Chief Executive Officer, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku also cautioned holidaymakers to plan their travels well in advance national roads were expected to be congested due to the national curfew in place from 21h00. Martins-Hausiku however said the curfew would hopefully also help to reduce accidents as more people would travel during the day, when visibility is better.

Source: Namibia Press Agency