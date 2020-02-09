Heavy rain causes frequent power interruptions at Divundu

The Divundu settlement in the Kavango East Region has been experiencing frequent power interruptions since last week.

In a statement issued to Nampa on Sunday by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (NORED) Fillemon Nakashole said this is happening during the prevailing rainy season and other challenges.

This includes but not limited to heavy rain, excessive wind storm causing damages to the electricity supply infrastructure, he explained.

Other challenges are limited access to the power lines for maintenance due to mahangu fields and farms.

NORED technical personnel in conjunction with the NamPower team continue to implement vigorous interventions to restore the reliability and quality of power supply, Nakashole said.

The electricity distributor he said would like to apologise for the power interruptions and urged residents as well as stakeholders to be patient and treat all electrical infrastructure as live at all times during the situation.

The CEO further called on everyone who is affected to bear with the two institutions as they jointly try to arrest and normalise the power supply disturbances.

A resident of Divundu Sylvia Haingura confirmed the frequent electricity interruptions with Nampa on the same day saying when it happens it normally lasts for 30 mins before the electricity comes back on.

However on days where it is interrupted for longer than that NORED gives notice beforehand and that is what we appreciate, she said.

