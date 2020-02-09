Heavy rain experienced in Oshakati on Friday night has left several houses at the town, especially in the informal settlements, flooded and some residents without shelter as they were forced to vacate their houses.

Continuous water flow into our houses since yesterday morning caused severe flooding in the settlement and the places are now full of water, said one of the residents, Ndapewa Makanda, whilst speaking to Nampa at the Oneshila informal settlement yesterday.

She expressed fear that the situation might deteriorate if heavy rains continue to pour in the area and suggested that the local authority put in place an emergency team to assist in evacuating people when the crisis arises.

According to Makanda, their houses went under water as a result of an overflow from the nearby oshana/pan.

Approached for comment, Oshakati Town Council's spokesperson, Katarina Kamari, told Nampa that Friday's rain was very heavy to the extent that it has left almost the whole town flooded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency