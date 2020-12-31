Heavy rainstorms and floods expected over coming days

The Ministry of Works and Transport’s Meteorological Department has warned that the country is expected to receive heavy rainstorms between Thursday and Saturday.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, Chief Meteorological Technician, Odillo Kgobetsi, noted that widespread heavy rainstorms of more than 50 millimeters are expected over the northern, central and eastern regions of the country, where flash floods will most likely result over those days.

He said the regions that will be affected are Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West, Otjozondjupa, Khomas, Omaheke, Hardap, and the southern parts of the //Kharas Region.

The heavy rainstorms, according to the statement, are also expected in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Angola.

“The deep low-pressure system over Namibia from Angola will remain stationary into the weekend. Ex Chalance Cyclone, which is a low-pressure depression over Mozambique land, will move in the westwards trajectory into Zimbabwe towards Bostwana, and will further proceed to the eastern parts of Namibia, combining with the abundance of tropical air by Friday and Saturday,” the statement reads.

Source: Namibia Press Agency