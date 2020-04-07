Henties Bay councillor Renier Gomachab dies

Henties Bay Town Council has confirmed the passing away of its local authority councillor Renier Gomachab on Sunday after a short illness.

His death was confirmed by the mayor of Henties Bay Herman Honeb, who described the late as a very dynamic in the political sphere, despite being the youngest in the council.

‘Gomachab was a man of his word, very practical, hardworking and very loyal to his party, Swapo,’ the mayor told Nampa.

He also described the late councillor, who was also served as a member on the Henties Bay Management Committee, as a very spiritual man who was also an elder at his church branch.

Gomachab was an employee at Erongo Red, where he was employed as an engineer.

‘Despite his challenging and busy schedule at his full time job, the councillor always made time for the council.’

Gomachab was elected into the Henties Bay town council in 2015.

Source: Namibia Press Agency