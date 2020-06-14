HERE IS TODAY’S BULLETIN FOR 12H00

SUNDAY, 14 JUNE 2020

_: The Oshikango Open Market (Omatala), which was closed for business during stage one (lockdown) of the State of Emergency declared in the country in March on account of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, will resume its activities tomorrow.

Oshikango is a part of the Helao Nafidi Town in the Ohangwena Region, situated along the Namibia-Angola border.

Omatala is a venue where both Namibian and Angolan nationals conduct informal trading, the town’s chief executive officer, Inge Ipinge, recently told Nampa, adding that the provision of additional structures at Omatala’s outside trading site delayed the re-opening of the facility.

Ipinge indicated that Omatala now has the capacity to accommodate a total of 1 310 informal traders, including 802 of them trading mostly with vegetables inside the facility.

She noted that the council has now added 57 braai stands and 451 stands for those selling other items such as clothes.

Source: Namibia Press Agency