The two-day supplementary voter registration exercise for the Otjiwarongo Regional Constituency by-election officially started Monday morning.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia's Otjiwarongo supplementary registration supervisor, Jafet Karamata, told Nampa the by-election was necessitated by the death of Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor Julius Neumbo.

Neumbo died in a motor vehicle accident on 10 December 2019.

Karamata said seven registration teams have been deployed to different centres in the constituency.

Voting for the new constituency councillor for Otjiwarongo will take place on 09 March 2020.

