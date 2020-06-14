HERE IS TODAY’S BULLETIN FOR 17H00

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man on Friday night at a farm in the Vaalgras area of the ||Kharas Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa today that the incident happened at farm Droe Putz between 18h00 and 23h00 on Friday but the deceased, identified as Albertus Raatz, was only found yesterday morning.

It is alleged that a fight broke out between the deceased and his girlfriend and when the suspect tried to separate the two, the deceased then turned to the suspect, who then stabbed the victim several times with a knife. The three were all drinking together at the farm, said Mubebo.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency