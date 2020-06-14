HERE IS TODAY’S BULLETIN FOR 19H00

The ruling party Swapo has begun with preparations for the Regional and Local Authority Council elections, which are due to be conducted in November this year.

This was announced by the party’s Secretary for Information and Mobilisation Hilma Nicanor during a press conference that took place at the party’s headquarters today.

Nicanor said the party’s Central Committee, which is the high decision-making body of the party, held a meeting on 06 June 2020, where pertinent matters of the party and those of national interest were discussed including the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

She said with the party being cognisant of the expiry of office terms for regional and local authority councillors this year, the Central Committee has discussed issues, challenges and strategies around the elections in preparation for a resounding landslide victory.

The Central Committee resolved to call an extraordinary Congress to discuss issues like legal matters emanating from the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections post-mortem, where the party will do introspection, said Nicanor.

Source: Namibia Press Agency