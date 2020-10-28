High Court dismisses bail appeal by Fishrot suspect Nghipunya

The suspended chief executive officer of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor), Mike Nghipunya, was dealt a heavy blow when the High Court on Wednesday dismissed his appeal application against bail refusal.

The suspended Fishcor CEO is one of the 10 people arrested in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal, including two former Cabinet ministers.

Nghipunya, through his defence lawyer Thabang Phatela, over the past few months brought an urgent application before High Court Judges Christie Liebenberg and Claudia Claasen in which he wanted this court to overturn an earlier decision by the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court that refused to release him on bail.

His appeal against bail refusal was dismissed in a judgement handed down by the two judges Wednesday morning.

The High Court refused to grant bail appeal on the grounds that the allegations against accused Nghipunya are of a very serious nature and warrants a long direct custodial punishment in case of conviction, and therefore, it would not be in the interests of the public or the administration of justice to release him on bail at the moment.

“The appeal application by Mike Nghipunya against bail refusal is hereby dismissed. This matter is finalised and removed from the roll of the Windhoek High Court,” reads the judgement.

Defence lawyer Phatela represented accused Nghipunya, acting on the instructions of Windhoek-based Engelbrecht Attorneys.

State Advocate Cliff Lutibezi appeared for the prosecution during the appeal application.

In the matter, Nghipunya is charged in the Fishrot corruption case alongside former Cabinet ministers Bernhardt Esau and Sackey Shanghala, businessman James Hatuikulipi, Esau’s son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo.

The six men, excluding Nghipunya, were arrested in November 2019 for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than N.dollars 150 million in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland’s largest fishing companies.

The other three accused are Windhoek residents Nigel van Wyk and Jason Iyambo, as well as Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, a member of the Namibian Police Force Reserve Unit.

Van Wyk was arrested in December 2019 after he was allegedly caught trying to remove evidence from Shanghala’s house.

Iyambo and Kokule were arrested in January 2020 on charges of attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer involved in the investigations.

The first seven men are being held at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, while Van Wyk, Iyambo and Kokule are in custody at the Seeis Police Station on the eastern outskirts of Windhoek.

The case was finally postponed to 14 December 2020, pending further police investigations into the matter.

Source: Namibia Press Agency