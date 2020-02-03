High court dismisses former education minister’s conviction appeal

Former Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa was on Monday dealt a heavy legal blow when the High Court refused to allow her leave to appeal against her conviction in the Supreme Court.

Hanse-Himarwa's urgent application to be allowed leave to appeal against her conviction was refused in a judgement (ruling) handed down by High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg on Monday morning.

The main reason for the refusal of the application was in respect of Hanse-Himarwa's failure and non-compliance with the rules of the High Court after she did not bring or file her application before the Registrar of the High Court within the prescribed 14 working days after her sentence.

' Katrina Hanse-Himarwa filed her urgent application for leave to appeal outside the prescribed time limit of 14 working days after her sentence. Her financial difficulties to secure the needed funds to bring the appeal was also another reason for her non-compliance of the High Court rules. This is sufficient reason to refuse the applicant leave to appeal against her conviction in the Supreme Court, ' said Judge Liebenberg.

According to the Judge, there are also no factual grounds raised or advanced in the application, showing that there are reasonable prospects on the appeal's success in the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, Judge Liebenberg said the High Court during trial, conviction and sentence did not misdirect itself in respect of the interpretation of the laws or facts that were presented before court and as result Hanse-Himarwa was not wrongly convicted as she is claiming now.

The former minister was found guilty on 08 July 2019, sentenced to pay a fine of N.dollars 50 000 and only filed her application for leave to appeal on 23 September 2019 outside the prescribed 14 days time limit of bringing appeal applications before High Court.

On his part State representative, Ed Marondezde also strongly opposed the application for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court on the grounds that there was no single misdirection done by the High Court during conviction time.

The former minister only wanted to be allowed the right to appeal the conviction and not her sentence.

On 08 July 2019, Hanse-Himarwa, 52, was found guilty by High Court Judge Liebenberg of wrongly and corruptly abusing or using her position as Governor of the Hardap Region to make changes to the original list of mass housing beneficiaries for the benefit of two of her relatives in December 2014.

On 31 July 2019, she was sentenced to pay a fine of N.dollars 50 000 or serve a direct prison sentence of 24 months of which 12 months were suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not found guilty of any offence of corruption or other related criminal offences during the period of suspension.

She stepped down from her position as minister after her conviction.

The evidence before court during trial showed that Hanse-Himarwa was indeed the person who, during her tenure as Hardap Governor, gave a directive that the original list of 19 mass housing beneficiaries be changed.

As per her directive, the names of Regina Kuhlman and Piet Fransman were then replaced with that of Christiana Lorraine Hanse and Justine Josephine Gowases - relatives of Hanse-Himarwa.

South African Senior Counsel Barry Roux represented the former minister during the failed appeal bid.

Source: Namibia Press Agency