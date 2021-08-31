High Court dismisses opposition parties’ case

A case in which seven opposition political parties challenged a decision by National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi to convene a special session of parliament that approved the re-appointment of Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa was on Tuesday dismissed.

Court documents seen by Nampa indicate that the case was dismissed due to a lack of urgency with which it was lodged by the parties.

The parliamentary session was convened on 29 July 2021, follow ...

Source: The Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA)