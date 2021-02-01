High demand for free basic computer training in Kavango East

Over 1 000 youth interested in basic computer skills flocked to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) Kavango East regional office last week to apply for its free basic computer training programme.

The ministry is offering the Free Basic Computer Training Programme in the region aimed at empowering school-going learners and unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years with computer literacy skills.

Shoki Kandjimi, the ministry’s information officer, told Nampa after the three-day application and registration process that the programme is in line with the ministry’s strategic plan of 2017 to 2022 aimed at accelerating information and communication technology (ICT) development, access and use for an inclusive ICT smart Namibia.

The application and registration process started on Monday, 25 January and ended on Wednesday, 27 January 2021.

Kandjimi said after going through the myriad of applications, it was established that over 1 500 people applied and the demand was overwhelming since people older than 35 years also came to the ministry wanting to register.

In its inception year, in 2020, the ministry trained a total number of 40 people who received their certificates in November 2020.

Asked about the training amid COVID-19 and the high demand, Kandjimi said the course is a three-month course and qualifying applicants will be put into groups whereby all the necessary COVID-19 regulations will be applied.

He said they do not have a specific number but their selections will be determined by the availability of resources such as computers.

When quizzed if the programme will be extended to other parts of the two Kavango regions, Kandjimi said that is the ministry’s dream but it is also based on the availability of resources.

One of the applicants, Naomi Mwanyekange, told this agency that she decided to apply for the programme to better her computer skills.

“I think me having a few basic computer skills will help me to start running my own business rather than hiring someone to do my designs because I would like to open a bakery in the near future,” she said.

Source: Nampa