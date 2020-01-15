High turnout of elderly and middle-aged voters in Keetmanshoop Urban by-election

Elderly and middle aged voters dominant most queues at polling stations in the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency on Wednesday morning as voters cast their votes in the constituency by-election.

Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency has seven fixed polling stations and two mobile polling stations.

At the five of the seven polling stations Nampa visited elderly and middle aged voters made up the majority of the voters queuing to cast their votes.

When Nampa visited the Public Library polling station at 08h30 close to 20 people where in the queue, 72 year-old Anna Isaack emphasis that it is important for people to vote adding that her wish is that development and growth that were promised during various campaign will be implemented.

Over the years we were promise that they will build us inside toilets in our homes but this has not happened I hope this time it will happen as it has became unsafe for us to use outside toilets, she said.

A 20-year-old, Merissa Claasen who was one of the few youth seated in the queue, urged her peers to come out in numbers and vote.

They must come out and vote to make a difference the cannot not decide not to vote then they come and complain it is their democratic rights, this is a better chance or platform created for us to improve our living standard and our future, she said.

She also urged the incoming councillor to deliver that which she or he said will deliver during their campaigns. After this election we want to see the change the said will come, we want the education system improved, a reduction in unemployment rate in this town, she cited.

Also speaking to this news agency after casting her vote the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Maureen Hinda-Mbuende said regional and local authority elections affect individual directly or indirectly and it is important that people have to vote.

Voting is a basic responsibility one has to participate in political as well as social activities where ever you are. The candidate that emerge victorious should remember that she or he is a servant of the community and should serve the community despite their political affiliation, they must corporate with the community, said Hinda-Mbuende.

The Keetmanshoop Urban constituency has close to 11 535 registered voters.

Polls close at 21h00.

