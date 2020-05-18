Highly infectious medical waste discovered in Windhoek

Chief Environmental Health Practitioner in the Ministry of Health and Social Services for Khomas region Elvis Handura, have warned medical practitioners against illegal dumping of medical wastes as it poses health hazards to public and environment.

Handura made the remarks on Monday at Goreangab Dam informal settlement in Windhoek, where different medical wastes were found dumped next to the road approximately 40 meters from nearby houses.

According to senior registered nurse in the ministry of Health and Social Services Sister Marlyn Khorisoas who was also at the scene, the medical waste consists of used needles, cylinders, instruments used in male circumstances, family planning devices among others.

Handura said people should follow the right procedures when they are discarding medical waste, because it is a health hazard to the public and the environment, and medical waste should never be in the public domain.

“These are highly medical infectious waste that need to be handled with care, because the moment they come into the public domain, they pose a very serious health risk to the communities and the environment itself. So they should have never end up here, this is an illegal dumping and an investigation will be launched to establish its origin.

He said most of the waste might have come from a private medical practitioner because government hospitals do not have such equipment.

He added that the normal procedures of discarding highly infectious medical waste from all facilities, is to separate equipment into rightful boxes and kept them in a store room, before they are taken for incineration.

Surgent Katrina Naukushu from the Namibian Police Force for Community Affairs said, the road when the medical waste was dumped is used by people who go for mountain hiking and schools kids who attend at Highline Senior Secondary School in Greenwell Matongo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency