His son Henk Mudge confirmed to Nampa

Veteran politician Dirk Mudge died in Windhoek yesterday.

He was 92.

His son HenkMudge confirmed to Nampa that Mudge died in Windhoek’s Mediclinic private hospital yesterday, after battling a lung disease.

Mudge was a member of the Constituent Assembly, which became Namibia’s National Assembly on independence in 1990.

He was a member of the first National Assembly until he retired in 1993. Mudge also founded the then Democratic Turnhalle Alliance (DTA), now known as the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), in 1977, and co-founded the Republican Party.

Source: Namibia Press Agency