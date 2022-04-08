Hisense Invites South Africans to Discover Life, Reimagined with New Hisense INFINITY H60 Smartphone Range

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, provider of high-performance consumer electronics, has today announced it will launch the Hisense INFINITY H60 5G, a premium smartphone that promises a “Life Reimagined” for countless South Africans. The Hisense INFINITY H60 5G will be available in stores from April 14, along with the new Hisense INFINITY H60 Lite.

“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. At Hisense, we harness technological innovation to develop high-quality, high-performing products that make life easier for millions of South Africans. With over 98% of South Africans owning a smartphone, the Hisense INFINITY H60 5G and INFINITY H60 Lite invites users to discover a ‘Life Reimagined’ with Hisense’s renowned product quality and unparalleled value for money,” said Patrick Hu, Marketing Director at Hisense South Africa.

Hisense INFINITY H60 5G

Meet the smartphone that does it all. Designed as a flagship device, Hisense has surpassed others in the market to achieve a best-in-class handheld with the INFINITY H60 5G – complete with blazingly fast performance, outstanding imaging capabilities and 5G compatibility out of the box.

The Hisense INFINITY H60 5G is guaranteed to turn heads, thanks to its striking deep cobalt leather cover and an all-new 108MP quad rear camera, enhanced by a high-resolution algorithm from 64MP. Trumping its nearest competitor on almost every front, the dazzling 6.57″ AMOLED curved display is perfect for viewing crystal-clear content captured on the device or via HD streaming, all in glorious FHD+.

Featuring an Octacore processor, 8GB of RAM and 4200mAh battery, the INFINITY H60 5G achieves powerful efficiency for all-day productivity. Meanwhile, the robust 30W Quick Charge feature ensures users are always connected.

Hisense INFINITY H60 Lite

Enjoy premium functionality and exceptional value from the Hisense INFINITY H60 Lite with an all-new 48MP camera and Sony high-performance image sensor. Witness the magic of crisp and sharp picture quality on the gorgeous 6.95″ O-Infinity FHD+ display, and experience convenience at its best with the new side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Plus, enjoy all-day usage with a 5150mAh battery and 15W Quick Charge.

The Hisense INFINITY H60 5G is available for purchase from R499 per month on contract or R11,999 cash. The Hisense INFINITY H60 Lite is available for purchase from R249 per month on contract or R4,499 cash. For more information, visit https://hisense.co.za/mobile/.

