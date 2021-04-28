Hochfeld football tournament taking place this weekend

The fourth edition of the annual Hochfeld football tournament will take place at Hochfeld in the Otjozondjupa Region this weekend.

Tournament organiser Charles Hukununa told Nampa in an interview on Wednesday the aim of this year’s tournament is the development of sports at grassroots level, amongst others by exposing new talents.

“As we already know the league cup has already kicked off, so teams have to fork out raw talents who at the end might be able to join the professional league teams,” he said.

Hukununa noted that the open tournament will only be able to accommodate the first 14 teams to avoid overcrowding and adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

He said the event is sponsored by individuals from within the Omatako Constituency who see the need for growing sports at grassroots level, while at the same time trying to divert youth focus away from unfavourable activities such as drug use.

The draws for the N.dollars 10 000 open tournament are set for Friday at the Hochfeld sports field. Interested teams can register with N.dollars 800.

The winning team will walk away with N.dollars 5 000 and a trophy, the runner-up will pocket N.dollars 2 500 and the semi-final losers will receive N.dollars 1 250 each.

The tournament was last year won by Bosrand United, while Remember Boys took second place.

Hukununa further pointed out that due to the COVID-19 protocols and regulations, entrance will only be open for the first 100 persons as per set guidelines while also advising participating teams to provide face masks for their players. COVID-19 measures will be observed at all times throughout the tournament, he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency