||Hoeseb lauds teachers at DC Frederick for kitchen initiative

||Kharas Regional Director of Education, Arts and Culture |Awebahe ||Hoeseb has commended teachers at the DC Frederick Primary School at Bethanie for taking the initiative to build a kitchen at the school out of their own pockets.

||Hoeseb in an interview with Nampa here on Friday said the government is faced with financial challenges and it is commendable that teachers are using their own finances to build the kitchen - a sign that shows their commitment to meet government halfway.

“I am quite impressed by the fact that the teachers have taken upon themselves to voluntarily make contributions to put up a structure that will benefit the learners. Teachers have their own challenges, they have their own needs, they are breadwinners to their own families but have decided to take the government by the hand and on their own put up the structure. I also urged other schools to follow the good example,” he said.

The director called on those that are able, be it individuals or corporates, to assist the teachers to complete the kitchen.

The kitchen being built is to be used for the preparation of meals under the government feeding programme.

On Friday the school received a gas stove and gas bottles as donations, ensuring that the meals will be prepared faster as in the past the meals were cooked on the fire and firewood needed to be collected.

School principal Olga Shanjengange said the construction of the kitchen started in February this year.

“We decided to take it upon ourselves to build this, we are now halfway, we still we need help from external sources to finish it, we need to put up the roof, doors and some equipment inside and we really need assistance; take us by the hand and make this project a success. As we know parents from this area are unemployed and it becomes very difficult for them to contribute, so we need help from outside,” she appealed.

The school has 160 learners and eight teachers.

Source: Namibia Press Agency