Hollard dominates Nedbank WPP TTT

Hollard Insurance and Hollard MyLife dominated the men’s and women categories of the Windhoek Pedal Power (WPP), Team Time Trial (TTT) on Sunday.

In the men’s category the Hollard Insurance Team completed the 32-kilometre route in a time of 40 minutes and 30 seconds (40:30) while Team KIA Elite who were two minutes 12 second behind came second in a time of (42.42) and MBM Racing finished third in a time of (42:43).

Hollard Life and Megatron-FCS finished fourth and fifth respectively with the time of (43:06) and (44:34).

In the women’s category Hollard MyLife came first in a time of 49.43 second, MBM Racing Ladies finished second (50:43) and Lumber City finished third (51:09).

Team KIA Elite MTB Babes finished fourth (51:48) while Food Lovers Market Ladies locked up the top five position.

Only six teams competed in the women TTT which saw Ingwe Ladies bottom of the standing six minutes, three seconds behind the winning team.

In an interview with Nampa, Pierre du Plooy one of the organisers of the event said this year the organisers changed the route of the competition which provided another dynamic to the competition.

“We had 11 men’s teams and six women teams competing in this year TTT and the new route saw teams giving it their all as it was really fast and the winning teams did 40 minutes in 32km which is a good thing,” he said.

He added that they are now looking forward to the next race of the series which he believes will see riders pushing themselves more.

MBM Racing rider Alex Miller who won the individual time trial on Wednesday and finished third on Sunday in the TTT said he enjoyed the route and weather.

“My favourite event is mountain bike but as a team we decided to partake in this event and I really enjoyed the competition, it was exciting to see Namibian teams competing in the TTT, I hope this competition will continue growing as its good for cycling in the country,” said Miller.

