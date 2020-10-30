Hollywood old-timers tourney set for weekend

The third edition of the Hollywood old-timers football and netball tourney is set to commence on Saturday and end on Sunday at the Herbert Conradie Stadium in Khorixas, Kunene Region.

Speaking to Nampa in an interview on Wednesday, tourney organiser Gerson Ore-aob said the tournament started in 2017 but did not take place last year due to unforeseen circumstances. The tourney only caters for players over the age of 40 for both categories.

“Due to the skyrocketing number of gender-based violence cases being filed with NamPol on a daily basis, we decided to organise this year’s event under the theme ‘Kicking out gender-based violence’, noted Ore-aob.

This year’s netball category was sponsored by DAD MAN clothing line with an amount of N.dollars 10 000 up for grabs while the football category is backed by Tamms Shebeen with a total amount of N.dollars 20 000.

Netball teams will be registering with N.dollars 1 000 with the winning team to pocket N.dollars 4 000, 12 medals and a trophy, the runner-up will walk away with N.dollars 3 000 plus 12 silver medals while the third place will be awarded N.dollars 1 500.

For the football category, teams will register with N.dollars 1 200, with the tourney champions walking away with N.dollars 10 000, 20 gold medals and a floating trophy.

This year’s runner-up will pocket N.dollars 5 000 plus 20 silver medals while the semi-final losers will each walk away with N.dollars 2 500.

Other prizes to be awarded at the end of the tournament are that of the top goal scorer who will walk away with N.dollars 2 000 and a trophy, while the goalkeeper of the tourney will also get N.dollars 1 000 and a trophy, both awards are sponsored by C. Contes and Trinity lounge, noted Ore-aob.

There are also individual prizes reserved for the netball category, with the best shooter and defender each of the tournament to receive N.dollars 500, while the player of the tournament will walk away N.dollars 1 000.

Ore-aob further said the tourney will abide by all COVID-19 protocols and all participating teams will be marching to the stadium from town all wearing black t-shirts in remembering those that are suffering and continue to suffer through GBV.

