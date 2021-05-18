Homeless persons accommodated at Khomasdal stadium to stay put despite residents’ complaints

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor, Clemencia Hanases, said they have not reached an agreement to move homeless people accommodated at the Khomasdal Stadium even though residents want them to be moved because they are allegedly damaging properties.

Hanases said this in an interview with Nampa this week after Khomasdal residents complained that the homeless people are stealing and damaging their properties, and want government or CoW to move them away from the area.

Vice chairperson of Khomasdal Extension 3 neighbourhood watch, Hilma Iita, last month during a meeting with Namibian Police Force's Deputy, General Joseph Shikongo, said that they don’t feel safe in their houses anymore and housebreaking cases in the area have increased and they suspect that homeless people might be involved. Therefore, their movements should be limited at night, because even the “curfew does not seem to apply to them” as they move in and out of the stadium at whatever time they wish to.

Iita said they have approached the office of the governor about the issue in November 2020 and they were promised that the issue will be resolved soon, but there was still no response after five months even after numerous follow-ups.

When approached for comment, Khomas Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, said she is aware of the residents’ complaints and she discussed it with CoW officials at a meeting which was attended by the deputy mayor, where it was agreed that the homeless people be moved to a farm in Brakwater, and everything was left in the hands of the CoW to finalise thereafter.

Hanases told Nampa this week that she did attend the meeting, but they still need to go back to central government to finalise everything because there are a lot of logistics that need to be considered, and at present, there is nothing concrete, and she does not know when it will be done.

'The problem is that it didn’t start with us. It started with government who put those people there. So it is a two-way thing. It is the City of Windhoek and government that have to come together and decided what is the way forward,' said Hanases.

Last year, during lockdown which was necessitated by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the government wounded up most people living in the streets and put them in the stadium in an effort to control the spread of the pandemic.

One of the homeless people at the stadium, Temba Stevens, said he does not know about people from the stadium stealing and damaging properties, because they are a lot and most of them are adults who need to provide for themselves.

