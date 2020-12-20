Homestead Skills and Technical Education Academy trains unemployed youth

Deputy Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Bernadette Jagger, called on stakeholders and business community to assist in empowering more people with relevant skills to become self-employed and create employment for others.

Jagger made the call whilst officiating at the graduation function of 15 unemployed young people under Project Hope and the Homestead Skills and Technical Education Academy at Ongula yaNetanga village of the Ohangwena Region’s Omulonga Constituency on Friday.

The young graduates are from the Oshikoto and Zambezi regions. They completed a Project Hope-sponsored three-month training in cloth production as well as tourism and hospitality The programme was facilitated by the Ongula yaNetanga village-based Homestead Skills and Technical Education Academy.

The group’s training was branded as DREAMs.

“My dear DREAMs graduates, you are fortunate and privileged to graduate from this programme. As you may know, there are many orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) and out of school youths waiting to be enrolled in programmes such as this one,” Jagger told the graduates.

She also reminded them that the journey ahead of them is critical, as they have to demonstrate and put their skills into practice by create employment while some will obtain employment in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“However, this industry is unfortunately hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted Jagger.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Project Hope jointly provided technical and financial support to the Homestead Skills and Technical Education Academy training

Source: Namibia Press Agency