Homophobia and Transphobia still prevalent in Namibia as the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community face constant onslaughts with the hierarchy of prejudice and oppression.

Namibians need to start being honest with themselves by admitting to their conscious that the country is still an extremely homo-bi-transphobic nation.

This was said by LGBT human rights-based organisation Out-Right Namibia Advocacy & communications officer, Ndiilo Nthengwe in an interview with Nampa on Monday.

She said with that admission, it demands that Namibians have a national baptism of some sort for radical introspection and reform to occur so that they can realise a nation that we all deserve to enjoy and live freely and safely.

“We are fighting for land right now. We are fighting corruption right now, as if all these problems are isolated from the community’s collective experiences from our government, and as if all these problems exist on a timeline with deadlines,” she said.

Nthengwe further said that the significance of this year’s theme ‘breaking the silence’ for International Day against Homophobia which is celebrated annually on 17 March puts emphasis on why it is important to address surrounding stigma and discrimination faced by institutions and society which foster silence and shame to speak out on the abuses that occur.

“Breaking the silence in this respect means confronting the stigma through institutional advocacy, to uproot these attitudes. Breaking the silence within all relational dynamics to amplify the voices of victims and movements within the community across the globe remains important and necessary,” she said.

She said that as the leading LGBT+ movement in the country, their role is seminal for future milestones which they aim to reach that centre the challenges the community faces. It is also with this that they constantly engage partners and stakeholders on the importance of visibility and celebration of the community.

“Currently we are partnered with stakeholders to ensure that community members are referred to the right and safe institutions to access health and legal services. We have a Legal Committee that advices and deals with any forms of human rights cases and in addition, our Advocacy & Communications Officer, Health and Well-being Officer, offers counselling sessions to victims of institutional and domestic violence, amongst other services,” she said.

Out-Right Namibia has established branches across the country with Regional Coordinating Counsellors (RCC’s) that responds to the health and advocacy related services in four regions that include, Khomas, Erongo, Kharas and Oshana respectively.

Source: Namibia Press Agency