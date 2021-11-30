Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases

Published by

Reuters

By Marius Zaharia and Renju Jose HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Hong Kong expanded a ban on entry for non-residents from several countries as global health authorities raced to curb a potential outbreak of the Omicron virus, while Australia’s cabinet will review on Tuesday containment steps after five tested positive. Singapore’s health ministry said two travellers from Johannesburg who tested positive for the variant in Sydney had transited through its Changi. Omicron – first reported in southern Africa and which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a “very high” risk of infection s…

Read More